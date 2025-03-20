India, France begin 23rd edition of VARUNA naval drill

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 23rd edition of the bilateral naval exercise VARUNA between the Indian and French navies commenced on Wednesday. Established in 2001, VARUNA serves as a key platform for enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability between the two nations.

This year’s exercise features a series of maritime drills across sub-surface, surface, and air domains. Aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and FS Charles de Gaulle, along with their fighter aircraft, destroyers, frigates, and an Indian Scorpene-class submarine, are participating in joint operations.

The exercise includes air defence drills and fighter exercises, with mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K aircraft. Anti-submarine warfare drills focus on underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare exercises involve coordinated manoeuvres and engagements by both navies.

VARUNA 2025 aims to strengthen operational coordination and facilitate the exchange of best practices between the two navies. The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and France to ensuring a secure and open maritime environment.