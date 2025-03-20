JAC urges Centre to cancel sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam District Joint Action Committee (JAC) has urged the Centre to cancel the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The JAC also demanded an end to contract worker terminations and the allocation of captive mines.

At a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, JAC leaders alleged that most of the Rs 11,440-crore financial package was spent on loan repayments and GST instead of production or worker salaries. They accused the management of forcing out 1,100 permanent workers under VRS and terminating 5,400 contract workers.

JAC criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for prioritising the ArcelorMittal project over the steel plant.

To raise awareness, JAC will distribute pamphlets from March 20 and hold a Maha Dharna on April 1 at the GVMC office. The JAC leaders also demanded jobs for 8,500 displaced families.