Rs 2,361 crore for Samagra Shiksha program in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Central government has sanctioned a Rs 2,361 crore budget for AP’s Samagra Shiksha programme, along with Rs 454 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, announced Samagra Shiksha State Project Director (SPD) B Srinivasa Rao.

Around 125 specialised Autism Centres will be set up across the State to support differently-abled students with autism-related challenges.

“Andhra Pradesh is the first State to take such an initiative, and it has received appreciation from Central officials. They are keen to study our model post-implementation and explore replicating it in other States,” said B Srinivasa Rao.

The State plans to set up four Regional Vocational Hubs to provide specialised training for vocational teachers, ensuring skill-based education at the school level.