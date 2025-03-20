Tirumala temple kitchen gets revamp

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated large-scale repairs and maintenance of the temple kitchen rooftops after identifying 35,000 cracks, a result of years of neglect.

The present administration, led by Additional EO Venkaiah Choudary, has taken up the issue seriously after discovering widespread water leakage in the Vakuladevi Potu and Laddu Potu.

Choudary, who inspected the kitchens during heavy rain, was alarmed to find water leaking at multiple spots while workers continued preparing the sacred Laddu Prasadam. “I was stunned to see the condition in which the sacred prasadam was being prepared. It was unacceptable,” he told TNIE.

An expert team was called in to assess the damage, revealing that the roof had received no maintenance in 25 years.