Tirumala temple kitchen gets revamp

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated large-scale repairs and maintenance of the temple kitchen rooftops after identifying 35,000 cracks, a result of years of neglect.
The present administration, led by Additional EO Venkaiah Choudary, has taken up the issue seriously after discovering widespread water leakage in the Vakuladevi Potu and Laddu Potu.
Choudary, who inspected the kitchens during heavy rain, was alarmed to find water leaking at multiple spots while workers continued preparing the sacred Laddu Prasadam. “I was stunned to see the condition in which the sacred prasadam was being prepared. It was unacceptable,” he told TNIE.
An expert team was called in to assess the damage, revealing that the roof had received no maintenance in 25 years.
Following multiple discussions, TTD entrusted the repair work to Tata Company, which demonstrated a long-term crack-filling technique expected to last at least 70 years.
The repairs are set for completion by October, ahead of the monsoon.
TTD is also working on introducing Standard Operating Procedures and Standard Operating Systems (SOS) for temple kitchen maintenance. Inspired by the Laddu Dittam, which not only ensures ingredient consistency but also hygiene, the new SOPs will mandate rigorous cleanliness and structured workforce management.
Dedicated cleaning staff will ensure zero leftover residue, leaving the kitchens spotless by morning.
The proposed SOS aims to establish a routine maintenance system for temple rooftops, preventing future neglect. “This will eliminate lethargy in maintenance,” Choudary stated.