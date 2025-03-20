Andhra Pradesh

Tornado kills two Telugu brothers in United States

The tree fell on their residence, killing the boys while other members survived.
This image taken with a drone shows storm damage at the Lovelady Lane and Dallas County 63 interchange, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala, following deadly tornados that hit the area Saturday.
This image taken with a drone shows storm damage at the Lovelady Lane and Dallas County 63 interchange, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala, following deadly tornados that hit the area Saturday.(File Photo | AP)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

GUNTUR: A powerful tornado in the United States killed two Telugu-origin boys from Tenali, Guntur district, when a massive tree collapsed onto their home in Brevard.

The victims, Josiah (13) and Joshua (11), were the sons of Sharon and Nathaniel Lewiskia, who moved to the US after their marriage in 2007. The family was inside when the storm struck on Sunday. The tree fell on their residence, killing the boys while other members survived.

Their grandmother, Mary Grace Thomas, and other relatives in Tenali were informed of the incident.

Family members left for the US to support the parents. The Lewiskia family had visited Tenali last year and was expected to return this year. The incident has left their relatives in shock.

US tornadoes
two dead

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com