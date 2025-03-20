Tornado kills two Telugu brothers in United States

GUNTUR: A powerful tornado in the United States killed two Telugu-origin boys from Tenali, Guntur district, when a massive tree collapsed onto their home in Brevard.

The victims, Josiah (13) and Joshua (11), were the sons of Sharon and Nathaniel Lewiskia, who moved to the US after their marriage in 2007. The family was inside when the storm struck on Sunday. The tree fell on their residence, killing the boys while other members survived.

Their grandmother, Mary Grace Thomas, and other relatives in Tenali were informed of the incident.

Family members left for the US to support the parents. The Lewiskia family had visited Tenali last year and was expected to return this year. The incident has left their relatives in shock.