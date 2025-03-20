Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu accuses YSRCP of opposing Handri-Neeva lining works

VIJAYAWADA: A heated debate erupted in the Legislative Council on Wednesday over the Handri-Neeva lift irrigation project, with Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu accusing the YSRCP of obstructing Rayalaseema’s development and misleading the public.

Tensions rose when a YSRCP member Yellreddygari Sivarami Reddy opposed canal lining works, prompting a sharp rebuke from Ramanaidu. “You don’t want lining works, nor do you care about Rayalaseema’s development. You fear that if the people of Rayalaseema prosper, they might question your corrupt governance,” he charged, accusing the opposition of spreading baseless allegations to hinder progress.

Targeting former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ramanaidu remarked, “It’s absurd that we, who are working for progress, are being questioned, while the Tadepalli palace, confined behind curtains for five years, escapes scrutiny despite ignoring Handri-Neeva.”