Andhra Pradesh reels under mid-March heatwave

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh continues to experience severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring past 40°C in several regions. Since mid-March, multiple mandals have been facing daily heatwaves, with the highest temperatures recorded at 42.7°C on March 18 and 42.3°C on March 19.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that heatwave conditions will affect 49 mandals on Friday, particularly in Srikakulam (12), Vizianagaram (16), Parvathipuram Manyam (13), Alluri Sitarama Raju (1), Kakinada (2), and East Godavari (5). On Saturday, severe heatwaves are likely in Chintoor (ASR) and Seethampeta (Manyam), with 29 other mandals also at risk.

Several locations recorded high temperatures on Thursday, including Dornipadu (40.3°C), Ontimitta (40.2°C), Laddagiri (40.1°C), Gadelu (40°C), and Vizianagaram (40°C). APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath confirmed heatwave conditions in 30 mandals.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has urged residents to remain vigilant over the next three months. In a video conference with officials on Thursday, he emphasised the need for preparedness across departments, including disaster management, health, education, labour, panchayati raj, and electricity.

He directed them to create awareness on heatwave precautions and ensure the availability of essential services, such as drinking water, buttermilk, tents, and first aid, particularly for outdoor workers. Special provisions are also being made at examination centres.