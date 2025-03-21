Andhra Pradesh reviews preps for ‘Zero Poverty-P4’ launch

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a preparatory meeting to review the progress towards the Zero Poverty-P4 (Public Private People Partnership) programme launch, scheduled for Ugadi on March 30.

As part of Swarna Andhra@2047 Vision and ‘Padi Sutralu’ (10 Principles) envisaged by the Chief Minister, the State government is conceptualising ‘Zero Poverty- Public-Private-People Partnership (P4)’ to ensure that people are active contributors to and direct beneficiaries of economic development.

As part of Zero Poverty - P4, the government is creating pathways to enable the top 10% (economically prosperous families) members of the Telugu Community and diaspora to handhold, support, and mentor the bottom 20% (underprivileged families) and ensure that they emerge as productive and empowered members of the society.

This is critical in ensuring poverty alleviation and realising the true vision of Swarna Andhra. During the meeting, Naidu vetted the progress on the Zero Poverty - P4 survey and consultation, which are being undertaken to ensure maximum citizen participation in this initiative. The high level of participation of women and citizens from rural regions was commended.