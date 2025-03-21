Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla gets new railway rake facility to boost local economy

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali stated that the newly introduced railway rake movement in the district will significantly benefit the local economy.

On Thursday, he, along with MLA Vegesna Narendra Varma, inaugurated loading and unloading operations at Bapatla Railway Station. Speaking at the event, the Collector emphasised that the new freight facility would enhance connectivity and economic growth.

Previously, goods transport was handled from Chirala, but now, grains and essential commodities can be exported and imported directly from Bapatla, reducing transportation costs for farmers and traders.

With 80% of Bapatla’s population dependent on agriculture, the railway rake is expected to provide an efficient and cost-effective solution for transporting fertilisers, essential goods, and farm produce.

MLA Narendra Varma highlighted that the goods train services would enable seamless imports and exports, helping farmers secure competitive prices. He suggested that Vande Bharat trains should stop at Bapatla to accommodate the district’s growing tourism sector.

Following their speeches, the Collector and MLA flagged off a goods train, marking the beginning of Bapatla’s new era in freight transport.