Andhra Pradesh's Mangalagiri poised for major growth leap

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri is undergoing major development in infrastructure, healthcare, and spiritual sectors under the leadership of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

On Thursday, he announced a Rs 1,138 crore underground drainage project covering 540 km, a Rs 414.93 crore drinking water project spanning 436 km, and a Rs 137 crore stormwater drainage system.

A 100-bed hospital worth Rs 47 crore and the redevelopment of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, including an Eco Park, are also part of the transformation.

Officials have been directed to start work by May and complete it within 18 months.

The Underground Drainage (UGD) project aims to improve sanitation and waste management in the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) region, excluding six capital villages.

The drinking water project ensures a clean and uninterrupted supply, while the stormwater drainage system is designed to prevent flooding and enhance urban resilience. Lokesh stressed the importance of coordinating underground gas and power line installations to avoid repeated road excavations in the future.

Healthcare infrastructure in Mangalagiri is set for a major upgrade with the construction of a 100-bed hospital. The facility will include a de-addiction centre and a dialysis unit, along with state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient services.

Lokesh emphasised that the hospital will serve as a center of excellence and set a new benchmark in public health infrastructure. He directed officials to incorporate family medicine and preventive medicine departments into the hospital’s design.