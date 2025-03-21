Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu criticises YSRCP MLAs for signing in register

VIJAYAWADA: Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu criticised several YSRCP legislators for signing the attendance register without participating in Assembly sessions, calling their conduct inappropriate for elected representatives.

During the Question Hour on Thursday, the final day of the budget session, the Speaker addressed the issue after a scheduled question from YSRCP MLAs was left unanswered due to their absence. He revealed that YSRCP members had submitted 25 questions throughout the budget session, yet none were discussed as the members failed to attend.

“This has denied other members a chance to participate, which is unacceptable in a democracy,” Ayyanna remarked. He stressed that MLAs, entrusted by the public to represent them, must fulfil their responsibilities.

The Speaker named the absent YSRCP MLAs — Y Balanagir Reddy, T Chandrasekhar, R Matsyalinga, Verupaksha, Visweswara Raju, A Amarnath Reddy, and Dasari Sudha — who had submitted questions but were missing when they were addressed. “I leave it to their conscience to reflect on how their constituents will view their actions,” he added.

Later, while the Speaker was preparing to adjourn the session sine die, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pointed out discrepancies in the attendance register.

He noted that while eleven YSRCP MLAs were marked present on February 24, five on February 25, one on March 18, and four on March 19, none of them were seen in the House after the first day.

“We assumed you may have asked them not to come,” Naidu joked. The Speaker denied giving any such instructions.

Ayyanna emphasised that MLAs, like government employees, are accountable for fulfilling their duties. “Public representatives are paid salaries from taxpayers’ money. If a government employee skips work, disciplinary action follows. These MLAs are drawing salaries without performing their duties. This issue must be addressed as per legislative rules and expert advice,” he stated.