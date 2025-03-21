ECI objects to Andhra Pradesh govt forming SIT to probe irregularities in voter list

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strongly objected to the Andhra Pradesh government’s formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe voter list irregularities in the Parchur constituency during the 2024 general elections.

In a submission to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, senior advocate Avinash Desai, representing the ECI, accused the State government of overstepping its authority. He argued that the SIT’s creation bypassed the ECI’s jurisdiction, calling it an attempt to interfere with electoral processes.

Desai highlighted that the Chief Secretary had issued a Government Order (GO) to form the SIT. When the ECI demanded an explanation, the government withdrew the GO but imposed conditions instead of offering an unconditional withdrawal.

The High Court acknowledged the arguments but declined to pass orders since the GO had been withdrawn, closing the case.