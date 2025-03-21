Panel moots to categorise SCs into three groups

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly discussed the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) at length on Thursday, going by the report of the One Man Commission headed by retired IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan Mishra. It decided to implement the SC sub-categorisation by taking the State as a unit at present based on the 2011 Census, and district as a unit after the 2026 Census. Later, the Assembly passed a resolution to include the Budaga Jangam caste in the SC list.

On November 15, 2024, the government constituted the One Man Commission headed by Mishra to study SC sub-categorisation. After touring the 13 erstwhile combined districts, and gathering public feedback, the commission submitted a comprehensive report on March 10, 2025, proposing division of 59 SC sub-groups into three categories.

They include Group 1 - Most Backward (Relli sub-group) with 1.0% reservation, Group 2 - Backward (Madiga sub-groups) with 6.5% reservation, and Group 3 - Relatively Less Backward (Mala sub-groups) with 7.5% reservation within 15%. The proposed system ensures justice for all SC sub-groups. For example, if 100 jobs are available, 8 will go to the Mala community, 6 to Madigas, and 1 to Rellis as per the system.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he is committed to SC categorisation, ensuring justice to all sub-groups.

Assembly resolution will be sent to Centre for approval, says Naidu

He expressed satisfaction that the long-pending issue, which had been debated since he first assumed office in 1995, was finally addressed under his leadership.

He reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to uplifting marginalised communities socially, economically and politically. He announced that the Assembly resolution to include the Budaga Jangam caste in the SC list will be sent to the Centre for approval.