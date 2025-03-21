Several Manyam villages in Andhra Pradesh face acute water shortage

PARVATHIPURAM MANYAM: Residents of Tumarada village in Balijipeta mandal staged a protest with empty pots on Thursday, demanding immediate relief from the severe drinking water crisis.

Several villages in the Parvathipuram-Manyam district have been struggling with acute water shortages for the past two months due to the inadequate summer action plan im-plemented by Rural Water Supply (RWS) department officials.

The defunct overhead water tank in Tumarada has left residents dependent on local streams, pits, and agricultural wells. Many villagers walk up to three kilometres to fetch drinking water, while others wait two to three hours at borewells for a single bucket.

Tribal villages in Gummalaxmipuram, Komarada, Kurupam, Pachipenta, and Salur mandals face similar hardships due to depleting groundwater levels and insufficient supply from authorities.