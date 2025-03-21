Transgender case solved, youth held in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 23-year-old delivery boy was arrested for the alleged brutal murder of a transgender person at Kasimkota in Anakapalli district. The accused, identified as Bandi Durga Prasad alias Bunny, a native of Iragavaram mandal, West Godavari district, was taken into custody near Visannapeta village.

The deceased, identified as Deepu alias Dileep Kumar (35), was found dismembered under a bridge in Bayyavaram village on March 18, 2025.

Addressing the media, Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha stated that police were alerted by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), following which the Kasimkota Station House Officer (SHO) and his team reached the crime scene.

They discovered a severed lower body and a right hand, along with gold-coloured bangles, toe rings, and a tattoo, which helped identify the victim.

Investigations revealed that Bunny had been in a live-in relationship with the victim for four years. Suspicion over the victim’s character, his own intent to marry another person, and a dispute over jewellery were cited as motives for the crime. The accused allegedly strangled the victim before dismembering the body, SP Sinha said.

All body parts have been recovered, along with cell phones, a money purse, and the victim’s jewellery.

The case was cracked by eight special police teams, led by Anakapalli Sub-Division DSP M Sravani, using CCTV footage, mobile tower dumps, and forensic clues. SP Sinha congratulated the investigation teams and assured the transgender community that strict action will be taken to ensure justice.