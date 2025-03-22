Andhra Pradesh government takes steps to regulate nursing education

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government is taking decisive steps to regulate nursing education and enhance standards. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, during a three-hour review meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday, announced key measures to strengthen the sector.

Andhra Pradesh currently has 571 nursing institutions—21 government-run and 550 private—producing 30,220 nurses annually.

During the meeting, the minister called for a comprehensive review of nursing education, noting that many institutions were established without aligning with the State’s needs.

Based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, the government identified eight districts, including Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal, Eluru, Dr Ambedkar Konaseema, Annamayya, Srikakulam, Bapatla, and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), where new nursing institutions will be prioritised due to a shortage of nurses. In contrast, districts like Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati, East Godavari, Nellore, Kadapa, Prakasam, and Anantapur were found to have a surplus.

Officials revealed that 133 institutions were approved in 2019-20, producing 6,460 nurses annually. However, 28 of these lacked parent hospitals, violating regulations. A review of 548 private institutions showed that 427 (78%) had not provided parent hospital details, 357 (65%) lacked ownership records, and 148 (27%) failed to disclose management trust or society details.

The minister directed inspections of faculty appointments, infrastructure, and clinical materials. Institutions with deficiencies must address them by June 15 or face admission restrictions for the 2025-26 academic year. Notices will be issued by April 15, urging compliance.

Special CS MT Krishna Babu, Secretary Dr Manjula D Hosmani, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Narasimham and others present.