Andhra Pradesh government to form Action Plan Units to track Vision 2047 progress

VIJAYAWADA: In alignment with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra@2047 Vision, the State government has decided to establish Vision Action Plan Units at district, constituency, and sachivalayam levels. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday by Principal Secretary (Planning) Peeyush Kumar.
With the Swarna Andhra@2047 Vision launched on October 13, 2024, the government aims to create Constituency Vision Action Plans for all 175 constituencies in the State. The initiative involves setting up District Vision Action Plan (DVAP) Units, Constituency Vision Action Plan (CVAP) Units, and Sachivalayam Vision Action Plan (SVAP) Units to implement and monitor the progress.
These units will track Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), ensure inter-agency coordination, and suggest interventions to achieve the vision’s objectives. Additionally, they will maintain data integrity and address inconsistencies at various levels.
The DVAP Unit will be chaired by the District In-Charge Minister, with district MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, and Mayors as members. The District Collector will serve as Executive Vice-Chairperson, and the District Economics & Statistics Officer (Chief Planning Officer) will act as Convenor.
Similarly, the CVAP Unit will have Constituency MLAs as Chairpersons, and SVAP Units will be headed by local Sarpanches, Divisional Corporators, or Ward Councillors.
To expedite the preparation and implementation of Constituency Vision Action Plans, District Collectors have been directed to appoint Special Officers for each constituency in consultation with the District In-Charge Minister.
Similarly, for the SVAP Unit, sarpanch or corporator or ward councillor acts as the Chairperson while sachivalayam staff will be the members with ward administrative secretary and panchayat secretary as the Convenor and Executive Vice-Chairperson.