Andhra Pradesh government to form Action Plan Units to track Vision 2047 progress

VIJAYAWADA: In alignment with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra@2047 Vision, the State government has decided to establish Vision Action Plan Units at district, constituency, and sachivalayam levels. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday by Principal Secretary (Planning) Peeyush Kumar.

With the Swarna Andhra@2047 Vision launched on October 13, 2024, the government aims to create Constituency Vision Action Plans for all 175 constituencies in the State. The initiative involves setting up District Vision Action Plan (DVAP) Units, Constituency Vision Action Plan (CVAP) Units, and Sachivalayam Vision Action Plan (SVAP) Units to implement and monitor the progress.

These units will track Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), ensure inter-agency coordination, and suggest interventions to achieve the vision’s objectives. Additionally, they will maintain data integrity and address inconsistencies at various levels.