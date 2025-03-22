APSRTC driver attacked by Karnataka counterpart in Bengaluru

KADAPA: A driver from Proddutur RTC depot was seriously injured in an altercation with Bengaluru RTC drivers at the Bengaluru bus stand, creating a tense atmosphere.
The incident, which occurred around 10:45 pm on Thursday, led to the suspension of Hanumanthu Belividi, the Karnataka RTC driver, who was responsible for the attack.
The clash began when an RTC driver from the Kadiri depot, NRS Reddy, parked his bus in a designated spot, while Hanumanthu entered the area from the wrong route. Irritated that the Kadiri bus was blocking his way, Hanumanthu confronted the driver. The situation escalated as RTC drivers from Kadapa and Proddutur supported the Kadiri driver, leading to a heated argument.
During the altercation, Hanumanthu attacked NRS Reddy, striking him on the head with a Volvo bus gear lever, causing severe injuries. At 11:20 PM, fellow drivers and RTC staff rushed Reddy to Srinivasa Hospital for treatment. After initial care, he was moved to the running room. On Friday, Karnataka RTC officials called Reddy for an inquiry.
When he complained of dizziness, he was taken to Malige Hospital for a CT scan, which confirmed that he had no major health issues.
District Public Transport Officer Gopal Reddy alerted RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Kadapa RTC Zonal Chairman Poola Nagaraju, who ensured medical care and full support for Reddy. Nagaraju personally visited the injured driver to provide reassurance.
Following official intervention, Karnataka RTC authorities suspended Hanumanthu Belividi for his actions. Gopal Reddy confirmed that Karnataka RTC extended necessary assistance regarding the incident.