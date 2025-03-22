APSRTC driver attacked by Karnataka counterpart in Bengaluru

KADAPA: A driver from Proddutur RTC depot was seriously injured in an altercation with Bengaluru RTC drivers at the Bengaluru bus stand, creating a tense atmosphere.

The incident, which occurred around 10:45 pm on Thursday, led to the suspension of Hanumanthu Belividi, the Karnataka RTC driver, who was responsible for the attack.

The clash began when an RTC driver from the Kadiri depot, NRS Reddy, parked his bus in a designated spot, while Hanumanthu entered the area from the wrong route. Irritated that the Kadiri bus was blocking his way, Hanumanthu confronted the driver. The situation escalated as RTC drivers from Kadapa and Proddutur supported the Kadiri driver, leading to a heated argument.