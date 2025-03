VIJAYAWADA: In a move to curb the growing menace of ganja and drug abuse, and the sale of medicines without doctor’s prescription, Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with Drug Control Administration (DCA), Vigilance and local police, carried out surprise inspections of pharmacies and other drug stores across the State on Friday, under the name ‘Operation Garuda’.

As many as 100 teams inspected more than 500 pharmacies across the State. The teams found several pharmacies were selling banned and special medicines (which are sedative in nature) without doctor’s prescription.

According to a press release issued by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, 120 pharmacists were booked and six pharmacies were seized.

In Avanigadda, a case was registered against Bhargava Medical Stores, belonging to K Rammohan, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as he was found selling Tramadol and Alprazolam tablets and Codeine Phosphate drugs without permission for the last two years.

Public urged to report drug abuse incidents to 1972

“This carries a maximum penalty of 10 to 20 years imprisonment. EAGLE registered cases under the NDPS Act against the pharmacists who violated the norms,” the DGP said.

He further warned all the medical shop owners and agencies not to indulge in sale of drugs without prescription, which is leading to drug abuse in the State. He also stated that the surprise raids will continue further. Besides, the public is urged to give information to “1972” on drug related abuses in their area.

EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna and district heads participated in the surprise raids. “Operation Garuda is a continuous process, which aims to control the illegal sale of banned and doctor prescribed medications. Some tablets are sedative in nature, and violation in rules will be treated severely,” Ravi Krishna warned.