Resolution of all land issues in three months: Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to resolving all pending land-related issues within three months, during the State-Level Land Administration Orientation Conference held in Vijayawada on Friday.

The event aimed to strengthen land governance policies, enhance digital land management systems, and implement efficient administrative practices. Sisodia highlighted that revenue-related activities would be supervised directly by Joint Collectors to ensure transparency and accountability.

He stressed the importance of accuracy in data entry, warning against negligence or incorrect entries. The Special Chief Secretary also emphasised that the existing legal framework for land administration is clear, requiring no further clarification at the state level.

He reiterated the government’s dedication to effective land management, with digital governance, streamlined procedures, and precise land records playing vital roles in fostering transparency and public trust.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Jaya Lakshmi outlined the government’s initiatives to simplify land-related processes, including matters involving Veb land, freehold house sites, and site allocations.

She mentioned that four task groups, each comprising five members, had been formed to address key challenges.