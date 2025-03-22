Use of tech vital in crime prevention, detection: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the critical role of technology in crime prevention and detection, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha commended the Police Department’s effective use of advanced tools and directed officials to expand CCTV coverage to ensure comprehensive surveillance of all sensitive areas.
She urged commissioners of police (CPs) to focus on educating the public about traffic regulations while taking a lenient approach toward traffic violators. At a crime review meeting held at the Andhra Pradesh State Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Anitha urged senior officials to maintain strict law and order, emphasising the coalition government’s unwavering commitment to the safety of women and children.
She stressed that adopting advanced technology, including drones and CCTV cameras, would significantly reduce crime rates.
The home minister instructed the SPs and CPs to expedite the installation of CCTV cameras for better law enforcement and efficient resolution of sensitive cases.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, Additional DGP N Madhusudan Reddy, and other senior officials. Appreciating the smooth conduct of Assembly and Council sessions, Home Minister Anitha also called for elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming Collectors’ Conference.
On the occasion, Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen informed the minister that over 24,000 CCTV cameras had been installed across Kurnool, Kadapa, and Nandyal districts.
Furthermore, representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) also submitted a memorandum to the minister, seeking the release of surrender leaves and arrears for police personnel.