Use of tech vital in crime prevention, detection: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the critical role of technology in crime prevention and detection, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha commended the Police Department’s effective use of advanced tools and directed officials to expand CCTV coverage to ensure comprehensive surveillance of all sensitive areas.

She urged commissioners of police (CPs) to focus on educating the public about traffic regulations while taking a lenient approach toward traffic violators. At a crime review meeting held at the Andhra Pradesh State Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Anitha urged senior officials to maintain strict law and order, emphasising the coalition government’s unwavering commitment to the safety of women and children.

She stressed that adopting advanced technology, including drones and CCTV cameras, would significantly reduce crime rates.