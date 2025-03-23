Ambedkar statue desecrated, Andhra CM directs DGP to nab culprits

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants desecrated the statue of BR Ambedkar at Dubacherla village in Nallajerla mandal of Gopalapuram Assembly constituency late Friday night.

Condemning the desecration of the statue, various Dalit organisations staged a protest on Saturday, and demanded stringent action against the culprits. They disrupted the vehicular traffic on the national highway for sometime.

Having learnt about the incident, Gopalapuram TDP MLA M Venkata Raju and former minister Taneti Vanitha rushed to the village, and registered their protest.

Kovvur DSP Deva Kumar reached the spot, and pacified the leaders of Dalit organisations, assuring that the culprits would be arrested soon.