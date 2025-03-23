Andhra Pradesh Dy CM lays foundation for 1.55 lakh farm ponds

KURNOOL: Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed the NDA government’s commitment to comprehensive development through robust systems and a clear roadmap for rural empowerment.

On Saturday, he laid the foundation for constructing farm ponds in Pudicherla village of Orvakal mandal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The State government aims to dig 1.55 lakh farm ponds across the State, enhancing water retention in agricultural lands and improving irrigation for farmers. Addressing a public meeting, Pawan Kalyan criticised the previous YSRCP government for politicising national employment scheme. “We have appointed capable officers to manage these programmes and ensure proper utilisation of NREGS,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He emphasised the coalition government’s focus on strengthening existing structures and advancing key projects to secure a brighter future for villages. Slamming the previous YSRCP administration for weakening the Panchayati Raj system, he assured significant rural employment growth under the coalition government, particularly through MGNREGA.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, he noted that Rs 9,597 crore has been spent under MGNREGA, providing jobs and financial stability to millions of rural workers. He stressed the importance of initiatives like farm ponds and water conservation systems in enriching farmers’ livelihoods.