Andhra Pradesh SSC sxams: 14 teachers suspended, six students debarred

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has ordered stringent action against teachers involved in large-scale malpractice during the SSC public examinations at Kuppili Model School A and B centres in Etcherla mandal.

Following his directive, the District Education Officer (DEO) suspended 14 teachers and one non-teaching staff on Saturday. Additionally, five students were debarred from appearing in the remaining examinations.

The suspensions were issued after an inquiry conducted by the DEO and other officials, based on complaints of misconduct.

Among those suspended are PV Durga Rao and M Laxmana Rao, who served as chief superintendents, and BV Sai Ram and P Hari Krishna, who acted as departmental officers. Others suspended include invigilators and custodians J Padma Kumari, M Kanaka Raju, S Krishna, P Nageswara Rao, K Kameswara Rao, A Sriramulu Naidu, MV Kameswara Rao, S Srinivasa Rao, B Rammohan Rao, and P Phalgula Rao.

Authorities have vowed strict action to maintain the integrity of examinations and prevent further irregularities.