'Get Central funds in time,' Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu instructs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to get Central funds for various schemes released to the State in time.

With a week remaining for the end of the Financial Year 2024-25, the Chief Minister held a review meeting on the current financial situation of the State at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Secretary (Finance) Ronald Ross attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister mainly focused on the Centrally-sponsored schemes, and the funds due to the State from the Centre. He instructed the officials to collect information in a more comprehensive manner with regard to the Centrally-sponsored schemes, and get the timely release of the funds for their effective implementation.

The officials informed Naidu that funds are due from the Centre for the schemes pertaining to five departments. The Chief Minister instructed them to hold discussions with the Centre to get the funds due released before the end of the financial year.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Principal Secretary (Finance) Peeyush Kumar and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office participated in the review meeting virtually.