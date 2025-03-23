Government procured 18% more paddy this season: Andhra Minister Nadendla Manohar

GUNTUR: The State government has increased paddy procurement by 18% compared to last year, purchasing 34.78 lakh metric tonnes worth Rs 8,003 crore this Kharif season, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar announced on Saturday. He credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for the proactive approach that ensured timely payments and transparency.

Manohar criticised the previous YSRCP government for forcing farmers to travel long distances and endure delays in selling their produce.

Under YSRCP rule, procurement was marred by irregularities, and Rs 5,690 crore remained unpaid. In contrast, the current government cleared Rs 1,674 crore in pending dues within a month.

District-wise figures show a sharp rise in procurement: Guntur saw a 746% increase, Bapatla 215%, and Palnadu 25%. In Nellore, no paddy was procured in 2023-24, with funds allegedly misused in a scam. Now, 50,000 metric tonnes have been procured in just 20 days through 300 centres.

The government aims to eliminate middlemen, ensure minimum support prices, and introduce high-quality rice in mid-day meals, Minister Manohar added.