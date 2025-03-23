No-confidence motion against Vizag Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM: The NDA corporators in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) submitted a no-confidence motion against Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari from the YSRCP on Saturday.
The corporators, along with Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Yadav, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Visakhapatnam district TDP president Gandi Babjee, met Visakhapatnam District Collector and in-charge GVMC Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad and submitted the notice.
TDP GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, who is likely to be Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari’s successor, handed over the motion, which was reportedly signed by 69 corporators out of the total 97.
Speaking to mediapersons, MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Yadav flayed the former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, holding him responsible for the State’s financial crisis.
“After losing the elections, the mayor should have stepped down voluntarily, but she did not, stalling development works and important proceedings in the GVMC. Our decision to move this no-confidence motion is not driven by a desire for power but by the need to kickstart developmental activities in the city.”
Echoing the same, MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu alleged that several scams to the tune of crores had occurred under the YSRCP’s leadership in GVMC over the past four years. TDP leader Gandi Babjee said that authorities are expected to convene a special meeting within 14 days to discuss and vote on the motion.