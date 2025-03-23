No-confidence motion against Vizag Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM: The NDA corporators in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) submitted a no-confidence motion against Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari from the YSRCP on Saturday.

The corporators, along with Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Yadav, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Visakhapatnam district TDP president Gandi Babjee, met Visakhapatnam District Collector and in-charge GVMC Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad and submitted the notice.

TDP GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, who is likely to be Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari’s successor, handed over the motion, which was reportedly signed by 69 corporators out of the total 97.