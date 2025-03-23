Vishakapatnam's Rushikonda Beach regains ‘Blue Flag’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rushikonda Beach, one of Visakhapatnam’s prominent tourist destinations, has regained its Blue Flag certification following the lifting of a temporary suspension. The certification, known for its stringent environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards, was officially reinstated by Blue Flag India.

Dr Shriji Kurup, National Operator of Blue Flag India, and Ajai Saxena, Jury Member, handed over the Blue Flag to Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials attributed the Blue Flag reinstatement to coordinated efforts focused on improving environmental conservation, water quality, safety and infrastructure.

They noted that under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, corrective measures were implemented to address the issues flagged during a previous inspection.