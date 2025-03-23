Vishakapatnam's Rushikonda Beach regains ‘Blue Flag’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rushikonda Beach, one of Visakhapatnam’s prominent tourist destinations, has regained its Blue Flag certification following the lifting of a temporary suspension. The certification, known for its stringent environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards, was officially reinstated by Blue Flag India.
Dr Shriji Kurup, National Operator of Blue Flag India, and Ajai Saxena, Jury Member, handed over the Blue Flag to Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, the officials attributed the Blue Flag reinstatement to coordinated efforts focused on improving environmental conservation, water quality, safety and infrastructure.
They noted that under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, corrective measures were implemented to address the issues flagged during a previous inspection.
These included enhanced parking facilities, improved security arrangements, and measures to manage stray dogs.
To ensure continued compliance with Blue Flag criteria, the district administration will now implement a comprehensive action plan. This plan will include strategies related to safety and security, environmental management, communication, traffic, solid waste management, and grey water treatment.
The Collector will oversee a coordination mechanism involving relevant departments to implement these measures in a time-bound manner.
The Blue Flag certification was suspended following concerns raised by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), which oversees the global Blue Flag programme. The suspension followed a control visit by Blue Flag India representatives on June 29, 2024. The visit highlighted issues related to traffic congestion, visitor management, parking, security, and stray dog control.