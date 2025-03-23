VMC passes Rs 1,454 crore budget, TDP raises concern over pending dues

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Saturday approved a Rs 1,454.58 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, with revenue and other income projected at Rs 1,309.53 crore and expenditure at Rs 1,454.58 crore, resulting in a Rs 145 crore deficit.

The budget meeting, chaired by Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi at the Council Hall, saw participation from YSRCP, TDP, BJP, and CPM corporators, along with Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra and other officials.

The Mayor stated that the budget was prepared without imposing additional tax burdens and aimed to be fair to all sections of society. She emphasised that the revised estimates for 2024-25 and the full budget for 2025-26 were formulated after extensive consultations.