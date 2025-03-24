Andhra Pradesh

ACB books former Andhra Pradesh Minister Rajini, suspended cop, two others for abuse of power, extortion

The case follows a vigilance report and an FIR registered under sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 384 and 120B of the IPC.
The stone crusher owner alleged that Rajini and Joshua demanded Rs 5 crore to allow operations to continue.
Express News Service
VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against former minister and YSRCP Chilakaluripet in charge Vidadala Rajini, suspended IPS officer Palle Joshua, and two others for abuse of power, criminal misconduct, and extortion.

They stand accused of collecting Rs 2.2 crore from the owner of Sri Lakshmi Balaji Stone Crusher in Palnadu district during the previous YSRCP regime. The Vigilance and Enforcement department launched an inquiry into the matter after the complaint, revealing systematic misuse of power. Based on their findings, the State government approved Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to proceed with the investigation.

The case follows a vigilance report and an FIR registered under sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 384 and 120B of the IPC. Rajini has been named the prime accused (A1), with Palle Joshua (A2), her brother-in-law Vidadala Gopi (A3), and personal assistant Dodda Ramakrishna (A4) also implicated.

The stone crusher owner alleged that Rajini and Joshua demanded Rs 5 crore to allow operations to continue. V&E officers confirmed that Rs 2 crore was paid to Rajini and Rs 10 lakh each to Joshua and Ramakrishna.

