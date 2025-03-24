Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu’s native village faces monkey menace

TIRUPATI: Naravaripalle, the native village of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is struggling with a severe monkey menace, affecting agriculture and delaying key projects like Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) under the Swarna Naravaripalle initiative.

Over 500 monkeys have invaded the village and surrounding panchayats in Chandragiri mandal, damaging crops and disrupting farming efforts.

In response, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has launched an operation, deploying special teams and enlisting the Nakkallollu tribal community, known for their expertise in handling wild monkeys.

However, the primates have been evading traps, forcing catchers to stay in each village for two to three days. Traps have been placed in Naravaripalle (Kandulavaripalli) and the neighboring Seshapuram and Rangampeta panchayats.

Farmers are frustrated, with officials estimating around 500 monkeys across three panchayats. According to Kandulavaripalli farmer Gurava Reddy, the issue began a decade ago when two herds migrated to the area. Over time, villagers started feeding them, leading to a population explosion.