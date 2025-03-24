Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu’s native village faces monkey menace

TIRUPATI: Naravaripalle, the native village of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is struggling with a severe monkey menace, affecting agriculture and delaying key projects like Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) under the Swarna Naravaripalle initiative.
Over 500 monkeys have invaded the village and surrounding panchayats in Chandragiri mandal, damaging crops and disrupting farming efforts.
In response, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has launched an operation, deploying special teams and enlisting the Nakkallollu tribal community, known for their expertise in handling wild monkeys.
However, the primates have been evading traps, forcing catchers to stay in each village for two to three days. Traps have been placed in Naravaripalle (Kandulavaripalli) and the neighboring Seshapuram and Rangampeta panchayats.
Farmers are frustrated, with officials estimating around 500 monkeys across three panchayats. According to Kandulavaripalli farmer Gurava Reddy, the issue began a decade ago when two herds migrated to the area. Over time, villagers started feeding them, leading to a population explosion.
The monkeys are most active from 5 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 6 pm, attacking crops and reducing yields. So far, 250 monkeys have been captured, yet the remaining herds continue to destroy fruit-bearing trees like mango, guava, and banana, along with vegetable crops such as brinjal, lady’s finger, and leafy greens. Despite efforts, Seshapuram farmer Jaya Rami Reddy said agricultural losses remain high.
Initially, officials used natural fruits as bait, but the monkeys ignored them. Catchers then switched to tea buns and biscuits, which proved more effective.
Each targeted area requires a team of four to five catchers working for at least three days.
The unchecked monkey population is also hindering agricultural projects, especially ZBNF, which promotes diversified cropping.
Farmers have reported losses in mangoes, bananas, papayas, paddy, and other crops.
Panapakam Forest Range Officer P Madhavi stated that 250 monkeys have been relocated to sites over 80 km away.
“As per Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar’s directive, we are working to clear affected villages, including Naravaripalle, Kandulavaripalli, Seshapuram, and Rangampeta,” she said.