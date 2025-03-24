Andhra Pradesh CM promises support to farmers hit by hailstorm

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu promptly addressed the distressing reports of two banana farmers in Neerjampalli village of Yellanuru mandal in Anantapur district, who attempted suicide due to severe crop losses caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Acting swiftly, the Chief Minister held discussions with Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, the District Collector, and agricultural officials to tackle the crisis.

The farmers, whose crops were destroyed, were moved to Anantapur for better medical care under the Chief Minister’s instructions. Officials confirmed that the farmers are now stable and out of danger.

During a review meeting, Naidu assessed the larger impact of unseasonal weather, which had affected horticultural crops spread over 1,670 hectares, causing losses to 1,364 farmers across 40 villages in 10 mandals of Kadapa, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai and Prakasam districts. Field visits were conducted to evaluate the extent of the damage.

Expressing empathy for the farmers, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide immediate support and relief. He reassured the farming community of the government’s commitment to helping them recover, urging them not to lose hope despite the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions.