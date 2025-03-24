Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Arriving in Amritsar on Sunday morning with his family, Minister Lokesh expressed immense joy in visiting the revered Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple.
Minister Lokesh was accompanied by his wife, Nara Brahmani, and son, Devansh.
(Photo | Nara Lokesh, X)
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, where he prayed for peace, happiness, well-being, and long life for all.

Arriving in Amritsar on Sunday morning with his family, Minister Lokesh expressed immense joy in visiting the revered Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple. He described the experience as deeply spiritual, noting that the time spent within the temple brought a profound sense of tranquillity and calm.

Minister Lokesh was accompanied by his wife, Nara Brahmani, and son, Devansh. Together, they explored the serene temple complex, including the holy pond (Sarovar) and the community kitchen (Langar).

