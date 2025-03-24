Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh to hoist Blue Flag at Rushikonda Beach

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed satisfaction over the restoration of Blue Flag certification to Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam, stating that the beach was one of the first eight in India to receive this prestigious recognition. He will hoist the Blue Flag at the beach on Monday.

“The continuous efforts of various bodies, including the Tourism, Forest and Police Departments, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and the initiative of Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, were instrumental in regaining the certification,” the minister said.

It may be recalled that the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) officially reinstated the Blue Flag status for Rushikonda Beach on Saturday. Blue Flag India officials also announced the lifting of the temporary suspension imposed earlier, allowing the Blue Flag to once again fly at the beach, symbolising compliance with international standards in cleanliness, safety, and environmental management.

Minister Durgesh emphasised that his department had been focusing on the implementation of security measures, environmental planning, traffic regulation, water purification, and waste management at the beach, in line with international guidelines.

He also revealed that proposals have been sent for Blue Flag certification for other beaches in the State.

Thanking the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for their support in regaining the Blue Flag status, Durgesh asserted that they have now fulfilled the promise made on the floor of the Assembly regarding Rushikonda Beach and its upkeep.

“The government will continue working to improve the beach’s safety, infrastructure and cleanliness,” he said, expressing confidence that securing Blue Flag certification for additional beaches would further boost tourism and development in the State.