Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada elated as Satyanarayana Raju makes IPL debut for Mumbai Indians

Having recently impressed in the Ranji Trophy by taking 17 wickets, his selection has generated excitement among fans, particularly in the Godavari district, who are eagerly following his progress.
Satyanarayana Raju honed his skills under the guidance of Rafhi Ahmad Kidvai and Pasupuleti Satyanarayana, who played key roles in shaping his career.
Satyanarayana Raju honed his skills under the guidance of Rafhi Ahmad Kidvai and Pasupuleti Satyanarayana, who played key roles in shaping his career.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KAKINADA: Cricket enthusiasts in Kakinada were elated as local player Penumatsa Venkata Satyanarayana Raju made his debut for Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Sunday. He scored one run and took a catch. The pacer bowled one over and gave 13 runs.

Having recently impressed in the Ranji Trophy by taking 17 wickets, his selection has generated excitement among fans, particularly in the Godavari district, who are eagerly following his progress.

He honed his skills under the guidance of Rafhi Ahmad Kidvai and Pasupuleti Satyanarayana, who played key roles in shaping his career.

Senior sportsman and sports proprietor T Harish expressed confidence in Raju’s performance.

“He is a talented fast bowler with rigorous training and a childhood ambition to play professionally. His dedication will reflect in his game,” he said.

His parents, Ramesh and Rakhi, shared their joy, expressing pride in their son’s achievement. Kakinada’s cricket lovers await his future performances.

Mumbai Indians
MI
IPL 2025
Satyanarayana Raju

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com