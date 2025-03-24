Centre’s push for energy-efficient ACs in Andhra Pradesh to meet power demand

VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh braces for record-breaking power demand this summer, the Union government has intensified efforts to promote energy-efficient air conditioners (ACs), focusing on the State’s commercial hub, Visakhapatnam.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, has urged AC manufacturers to prioritise BEE 5-star-rated models to curb electricity consumption, ease grid strain, and support sustainability.

With India’s demand for cooling rising, studies indicate that nearly 30% of installed ACs nationwide are over eight years old, consuming 40-50% more power than modern, energy-efficient units.

In Andhra Pradesh, replacing these outdated ACs with 5-star-rated models could yield up to 60% energy savings, reduce peak-hour grid pressure, and significantly cut CO2 emissions - key to Visakhapatnam’s goal of becoming a net-zero emissions city.

BEE Secretary Milind Deore, in a letter to AC manufacturers, emphasised the need for an industry-driven push to popularise energy-efficient models, particularly in high-consumption cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati. Other southern urban centres, including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, are also targeted for increased 5-star AC adoption.