Criminal cases filed against teachers for mass copying at Andhra Pradesh's Kuppili school

SRIKAKULAM: Criminal cases have been registered against five SSC examination invigilators and a non-teaching staff member at Kuppili Model School for allegedly facilitating mass copying, based on a complaint by District Educational Officer (DEO) S Tirumala Chaitanya.

The accused - M Kanaka Raju, S Krishna, P Nageswara Rao, K Kameswara Rao, J Padma Kumari, and B Krishna Kishore - are said to have colluded with parents and teachers to allow students to cheat in the SSC exams. Police stated that more individuals may be implicated as the investigation progresses.

The malpractice occurred at two examination centers within Kuppili Model School, where 207 candidates appeared at Centre ‘A’ and 218 at Centre ‘B.’ With SSC marks determining admissions to IIITs, the accused allegedly conspired to boost student scores. Reports suggest financial transactions took place between parents, teachers, and exam officials to enable mass copying.

Following this revelation, all SSC exam centres are now under strict surveillance. Meanwhile, teachers’ union representatives are reportedly lobbying district officials to revoke the suspensions of their colleagues. The scandal came to light after complaints from parents, who opposed the unethical practice.