DGP Harish Kumar Gupta warns youngsters against cricket betting

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has issued a stern warning against cricket betting and gambling during the ongoing IPL season.

In an official release on Sunday, the DGP cautioned individuals, particularly youngsters, against falling prey to the lure of quick money through betting activities.

The DGP emphasised that the police are closely monitoring the activities of identified punters and bookies.

“Anyone organising, participating in, or supporting cricket betting will face stringent action,” he asserted.

He urged the youth to view cricket purely as a source of entertainment rather than as a means to make money. Highlighting the destructive impact of greed, he said, “Greed for money destroys families. We have observed a worrying trend of youngsters being drawn into cricket betting. I advise parents to keep a close watch on their children’s activities.”

He also assured that the police department possesses comprehensive data on individuals involved in cricket betting and reiterated that offenders will be dealt with severely.

Furthermore, Harish Kumar Gupta called for collective responsibility, urging the public to refrain from illegal activities and maintain cricket as a sport that unites and entertains.