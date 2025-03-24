Experts push for AI & technology as India’s cotton output declines

GUNTUR: The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Cotton has reported a sharp decline in India’s cotton production, with cultivation area dropping by 10.46% and output falling by 7.98% in 2024-25. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana are the most affected States.

Addressing these concerns, the AICRP’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) in Lam, Guntur, focused on improving productivity and sustainability.

Deputy Director General (DDG) of ICAR’s Crop Science Division Dr DK Yadava and other experts highlighted the need for high-quality inputs, early-maturity crops, and contamination-free cotton.

Officials approved seven non-Bt and 54 Bt varieties and promoted advanced farming technologies, including AI-driven genetic improvements, sensor-based monitoring, and drone applications.

Dr CD Mayee outlined the second Technology Mission on Cotton, targeting 850-900 kg lint yield per hectare. The AGM also released reports on Bt cotton, organic farming, and pest control. Experts reaffirmed their commitment to boosting productivity and sustainability in India’s cotton sector.