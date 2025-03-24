Focus on value education, gender equality in Andhra Pradesh schools

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to introduce value education, gender equality and constitutional values in school curriculum as part of a major educational reform.

The initiative follows recommendations from government advisor Chaganti Koteswara Rao and aims to shape responsible, ethical and socially aware citizens.

Following the instructions of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, value education will be introduced at two levels, covering both primary and secondary schools.

This curriculum will focus on character development, social harmony, decision-making skills, emotional well-being, and civic sense. By instilling strong moral values, the government seeks to create a generation of students who are honest, responsible, and compassionate.

Promoting gender equality in schools will ensure that every student receives equal opportunities and respect. Schools will encourage students to break stereotypes and pursue careers and interests without gender-based limitations. The initiative also aims to create a safe and inclusive school environment, empower girls with leadership skills, and reduce gender-based violence by fostering mutual respect and understanding.

Constitutional values will play a crucial role in shaping students into responsible citizens who respect democracy, equality, and justice. The new curriculum is expected to foster a democratic mindset, promote social justice, fundamental rights, the unity in diversity and reinforce secularism and national integrity.

“These reforms mark a significant step toward holistic education in the State. By integrating value education, gender equality, and constitutional values into the curriculum, we aim to nurture responsible and socially conscious citizens,” Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V told TNIE.

As part of these reforms, the government is also regrouping schools into 2,809 School Cluster Complexes using GIS mapping to ensure demographic balance and vertical integration.