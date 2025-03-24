Gandhian Pasala Krishna Bharati passes away in Hyderabad

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/HYDERABAD: Noted Gandhian Pasala Krishna Bharati passed away at her residence in Hyderabad. She was 92.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and others condoled the death of Bharati.

She was born in a jail in Bhimavaram in 1932, when her parents, Pasala Krishna Murthy and Anja Lakshmi, were jailed for hoisting the Indian flag at the local Sub-Collector’s office against the British as part of the South Bardoli struggle.

As she was born in jail like Lord Krishna, she was named Krishna Bharati. She chose to remain single and dedicated her entire life to social service. She followed Gandhian philosophy and helped lepers, orphans and the downtrodden.

A lifelong follower of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, she donated her entire property for social service and the welfare of the poor.

Krishna Bharati had four brothers and three sisters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched her feet in reverence during his tour in West Godavari in 2022.

In his post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the passing away of Pasala Krishna Bharathi Ji. She was devoted to Gandhian values and dedicated her life towards nation-building through Bapu’s ideals. She wonderfully carried forward the legacy of her parents, who were active during our freedom struggle. I recall meeting her during a programme held in Bhimavaram. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”