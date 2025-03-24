Rs 4.19 crore bridge works commence at Andhra Pradesh's Kollipara

GUNTUR: The foundation stone for a high-level bridge over the Krishna-West Canal in Kollipara was laid on Sunday.

The Rs 4.19 crore project aims to benefit 20,000 people by improving transportation safety and efficiency. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, and Union Minister of State for Rural Development & Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar attended the event.

Minister Nadendla stated that the coalition government prioritises infrastructure and welfare, with Rs 97.60 crore sanctioned for Tenali’s development in 2025-26. He reiterated the government’s vision of making Andhra Pradesh the leading State through balanced urban and rural development.

Pemmasani said the bridge was initially sanctioned under the previous government but stalled due to a lack of matching funds. The coalition government revived the project with central support.

He also noted that NREGA funds for Tenali were initially Rs 2 crore, but Nadendla Manohar’s efforts secured an additional Rs 10 crore. Over nine months, Rs 36 crore has been allocated for Tenali’s development.

Officials stressed that public participation is key to development, with future plans including agricultural roads and infrastructure investments.