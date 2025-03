VIJAYAWADA: The 100-day action plan of the government for SSC students is expected to yield better results in the public examinations this academic year.

The plan will be implemented in the following academic years as well to improve the performance of students in the public examinations.

The plan includes a structured day-wise schedule, question banks, model question papers, and pre-final and grand test. The plan’s objective is to boost students’ confidence, reduce exam-related anxiety, and improve overall academic outcome.

The State’s current assessment system has also been refined with four formative and two summative assessments conducted each year for students of class I to IX.

For younger students of class I and II, assessment will be activity-based rather than traditional written test, with teachers evaluating performance through observation and grading instead of numerical score.

For higher classes, greater emphasis will be laid on written expression under the formative assessment to better prepare students for the annual examinations.

Summative assessment will continue twice a year with 80% weightage to the final examination, and 20% to internal assessment.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V said, “Our 100-day action plan is designed to provide structured support to SSC students, helping them build confidence, and reduce exam-related stress. With a focus on assessment, digital learning, and parental engagement, we aim to create a well-rounded education system that nurtures both academic excellence and holistic development.”

Additionally, the government has laid emphasis on co-curricular assessment, which will evaluate students in areas such as values and life skills, arts and cultural education.