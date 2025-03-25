Andhra govt secured Rs 8.7 lakh crore investments to create 5 lakh jobs

VIJAYAWADA: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh reiterated the government’s commitment to creating 20 lakh jobs in Andhra Pradesh by 2029.

During the second GoM (Group of Ministers) meeting at his residence in Undavalli on Monday, Lokesh reviewed a presentation on investment commitments and employment generation through various MoUs. Officials reported that investments worth Rs 8.73 lakh crore, with the potential to generate 5.27 lakh jobs, have been secured so far.

Lokesh directed officials to maintain the investment tracker portal efficiently, ensuring details on land allotments and approvals are updated regularly. He emphasised reforming outdated policies that deter investors. Highlighting growing interest from industrialists, he instructed officials to fast-track land allotment orders, approvals, and incentives.

Emphasising the MSME sector’s potential, he asked officials to focus on its promotion to create large-scale employment. He also stressed aligning ITI and Polytechnic colleges with industry demands to ensure a skilled workforce. He further advised officials to prioritise port development and attract investments in the tourism and mining sectors.

Ministers TG Bharath, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, P Narayana, Kondapalli Srinivas, Kollu Ravindra, and senior officials were present at the meeting.