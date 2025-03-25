Andhra prioritises elderly and disabled welfare, says Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy reaffirmed the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and the differently-abled. Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the State aims to set new standards in elderly care and disability support.

Speaking at the Senior Citizens State Council and State Advisory Board on Disability meeting in Velagapudi on Monday, he assured that no eligible beneficiary would be denied a pension. The government will directly deposit pension amounts into the bank accounts of specially-abled students studying elsewhere.

Additionally, 12 new old age homes will be set up across the State with Central government assistance. Pension verification will ensure only deserving individuals receive benefits.

The minister highlighted efforts to secure a five per cent reservation for the differently-abled and confirmed proposals for five Pradhan Mantri Divyang Kendras in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Ongole, Tirupati, and Kurnool.

The police department was instructed to collect details of elderly individuals living alone and display them at village secretariats. Digital identity cards will be issued, and strict measures will be taken against those harassing senior citizens.

He also emphasised that the government is committed to safeguarding the well-being, health, and assets of senior citizens while ensuring proper implementation of all welfare schemes.