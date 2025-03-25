Chandrababu Naidu govt continues to neglect farmers hit by heavy rains, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the coalition government for neglecting farmers hit by recent heavy rains that damaged horticulture crops, particularly bananas, in Thatireddypalli of Lingala mandal, YSR Kadapa district.

Speaking to the media after assessing the crop damage, he demanded immediate compensation for the distressed farmers, accusing the State government of inaction despite their pleas.

Jagan highlighted that the YSRCP had built integrated cold storages costing Rs 25 crore, with a 500-metric-ton capacity, to support farmers during such crises. He said the current government failed to operationalise them. He also noted the coalition government’s cancellation of free crop insurance and zero-interest loans, policies his administration had championed.

He pointed out a sharp decline in crop prices—from Rs 26,000 to Rs 6,000—amid government indifference, alongside its failure to procure paddy, chillies and millets, reflecting an anti-farmer stance.

He demanded input subsidies and insurance for farmers across 4,000 affected acres. Recalling the YSRCP’s tenure, he said banana and horticulture exports thrived even during COVID-19. Accompanied by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, he assured party support and promised that, upon regaining power, accumulated dues would be credited to farmers’ accounts.