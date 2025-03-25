CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to take measures to mitigate summer heat

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to ensure that no region in the State faces drinking water scarcity during the summer.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, the Naidu assessed the summer action plan with officials from Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj, Municipal, and Health Departments.

He instructed Disaster Management officials to collect forecasts on rising temperatures and alert the public. He stressed the need to alert people in affected areas, ensuring they take necessary precautions. By implementing preventive measures, heatwave-related deaths can be avoided, he stated.

The Chief Minister said that the government will establish water kiosks and will supply water and buttermilk, in markets, bus stands, labour hubs, and other crowded areas. He suggested officials support voluntary organisations setting up such centres. Recalling the initiative from 2014-19, where the government provided free buttermilk, he ordered similar arrangements in heat-prone regions this year as well.

Special measures will be taken in drought-prone areas like Rayalaseema and Prakasam district, where livestock face drinking water shortages. The government will construct 12,138 water ponds across villages at `35 crore to ensure adequate water supply for cattle. Naidu urged officials to implement plans effectively, keeping in mind the government’s commitment to welfare.

Additionally, arrangements should be made to provide water for animals and birds to prevent dehydration during the summer. The CM instructed officials to implement the ‘Water Bell’ system in schools, ensuring the availability of drinking water for students.

Naidu underlined the need for heightened vigilance against forest fires, directing officials to monitor incidents using drones. He said that stringent action should be taken against those causing forest fires irresponsibly. Authorities should remain cautious, particularly in industries prone to fire hazards.

To support NREGA labourers during the summer, additional work days will be provided. Adequate drinking water facilities must be ensured at work sites. Working hours should be limited from 6.00 am to 11.00 am so that labourers can return home before extreme heat sets in. To prevent sunstroke among workers, travellers, and the public, the government will distribute ORS packets. Municipal workers should not be assigned outdoor tasks between 12.00 pm and 4.00 pm.

All hospitals must have sufficient beds, doctors, and facilities to treat summer stroke cases. The CM also ordered mosquito control measures in agency areas to prevent disease outbreaks in remote regions. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and officials were present.