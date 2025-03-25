Explore taking Polavaram-Banakacherla linkage project in operational model: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to explore an operational model for the Polavaram-Banakacherla linkage project to minimise its financial burden.

During a review meeting with the Water Resources Department at the Secretariat on Monday, he suggested generating power through pumped storage and solar plants within the project area to offset the electricity costs of lifting Godavari waters from Polavaram.

Naidu instructed officials to complete the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by June 20 this year and secure Central Water Commission (CWC) approval by October 20, alongside obtaining environmental clearances to expedite construction.

The ambitious project, estimated at Rs 81,900 crore, aims to discharge 2 TMC of water daily through a 368.60 km open canal, a 20.50 km main tunnel, 6.60 km Siddhapuram twin tunnels, and 17 km of pipelines, utilising nine lifts.

It will require 3,377 MW of power and the acquisition of 54,000 acres, including 15,300 acres of forest land. Additionally, rehabilitation is planned for residents of 18 settlements across five villages for the Bollapalli reservoir.

Divided into three segments, Segment 1 will transfer water 175 km from Polavaram to Pavitra Sangamam via the Tadipudi flood canal at a cost of Rs 13,800 crore. Segment 2, costing Rs 35,750 crore, will link Vaikuntapuram to Bollapalli reservoir with a 152 TMC storage capacity. Segment 3, at Rs 32,350 crore, will connect Bollapalli to the Banakacherla regulator. Once completed, the project will irrigate 12.4 lakh hectares.