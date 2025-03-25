Georgian National University to invest Rs 1,300 crore in Andhra

As per the MoU, the university will focus on enhancing higher education, skill development, syllabus improvement, research, technological advancements, business, healthcare, and innovation. The collaboration will also promote knowledge sharing between faculty and students, exposing AP students to international education methods and artificial intelligence.

The agreement includes joint research programmes and innovation-driven projects to strengthen technical education and industrial growth in the State.

Higher education officials noted that the university’s strong global ties, including partnerships with institutions like MIT, will offer additional job opportunities. Georgian National University SEU, one of Georgia’s largest universities, boasts 1,100 faculty and four internationally accredited academic programs. The university is known for its collaborations with leading global companies and its extensive international exchange programmes.

Dr Gia Kavtelishvili, Founder and Rector of Georgian National University, Prof. George Gavtadze, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Dr Goderji Buchashvili, Vice-Rector for Administrative Affairs, Levan Kalandarishvili, Vice-Rector for Finance and Resources, Jonnalagadda Vivekananda Murthy, Director of India Operations and Admissions, Hashmik Vaghela, Founder and Chairman of Atmiya Education, Chirag Vaghela, CEO of Atmiya Education, Saikanth Verma, CEO of Economic Development Board, Bharat Gupta, AP College Education Commissioner and Kona Sasidhar, Secretary of Education were present.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Lokesh took to X to highlight how the partnership will uplift education standards.