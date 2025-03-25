Georgian National University to invest Rs 1,300 crore in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the renowned Georgian National University (SEU) to establish a university in North Andhra Pradesh. The initiative finalised in the presence of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, involves an investment of Rs 1,300 crore and is expected to create over 500 job opportunities.
Speaking at the event, Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised the government’s commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global education hub. “This is a significant leap for higher education in Andhra Pradesh. This partnership will elevate global education standards, generate over 500 jobs, and equip our students with world-class skills,” he stated.
As per the MoU, the university will focus on enhancing higher education, skill development, syllabus improvement, research, technological advancements, business, healthcare, and innovation. The collaboration will also promote knowledge sharing between faculty and students, exposing AP students to international education methods and artificial intelligence.
The agreement includes joint research programmes and innovation-driven projects to strengthen technical education and industrial growth in the State.
Higher education officials noted that the university’s strong global ties, including partnerships with institutions like MIT, will offer additional job opportunities. Georgian National University SEU, one of Georgia’s largest universities, boasts 1,100 faculty and four internationally accredited academic programs. The university is known for its collaborations with leading global companies and its extensive international exchange programmes.
Dr Gia Kavtelishvili, Founder and Rector of Georgian National University, Prof. George Gavtadze, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Dr Goderji Buchashvili, Vice-Rector for Administrative Affairs, Levan Kalandarishvili, Vice-Rector for Finance and Resources, Jonnalagadda Vivekananda Murthy, Director of India Operations and Admissions, Hashmik Vaghela, Founder and Chairman of Atmiya Education, Chirag Vaghela, CEO of Atmiya Education, Saikanth Verma, CEO of Economic Development Board, Bharat Gupta, AP College Education Commissioner and Kona Sasidhar, Secretary of Education were present.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Lokesh took to X to highlight how the partnership will uplift education standards.