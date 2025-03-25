Health survey identifies 38 villagers with suspected symptoms of different Cancer cases

VIJAYAWADA: A recent health survey in Balabhadrapuram village, Anaparthy constituency, has identified 38 suspected cancer cases, raising concerns over early detection and treatment.

Conducted by the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare on March 22 and 23, the survey covered 2,803 households and 8,830 individuals in the village, which has a population of 10,800. The initiative followed concerns raised by MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly over rising cancer cases.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, announcing the findings on Monday, said suspected cases include oral, breast, cervical, brain, and lung cancers. The survey also recorded 17 people undergoing treatment, 15 who had completed treatment, and 19 cancer-related deaths in three years.

A review meeting on March 23, chaired by Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, said that cancer prevalence in Balabhadrapuram remains within national and state averages. Officials urged residents to utilise government cancer screening and treatment facilities for early detection.